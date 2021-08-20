Making a summer salad with grilled peaches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Is there anything better this time of year than fresh ripe local fruit? It’s hard to beat!

Emily Burris met up with nutritionist and bestselling author Rania Batayneh at the all-new Basco Appliances showroom in Lake Oswego to whip up a fruity fresh dish that will definitely impress.

Summer Salad with Grilled peaches

Ingredients

2 tablespoons avocado oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

2 teaspoons honey

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 large, firm peaches, halved,

Avocado oil cooking spray

6 cups of baby arugula

1 cup fresh blackberries

2 tablespoons roasted, unsalted sunflower seed kernels

3/4-ounce Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, shaved (about 1/4 cup)

Balsamic vinaigrette of your choice

Directions to make the grilled peaches:

If you don’t have a grill, you can also use an indoor grill pan

Spray your grilling pan with avocado oil spray. Whisk together avocado oil, lemon juice, honey, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until combined. Brush peaches evenly with a small amount of the dressing.

Final preparation