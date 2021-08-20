Making a summer salad with grilled peaches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Is there anything better this time of year than fresh ripe local fruit? It’s hard to beat!
Emily Burris met up with nutritionist and bestselling author Rania Batayneh at the all-new Basco Appliances showroom in Lake Oswego to whip up a fruity fresh dish that will definitely impress.
Summer Salad with Grilled peaches
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 4 large, firm peaches, halved,
- Avocado oil cooking spray
- 6 cups of baby arugula
- 1 cup fresh blackberries
- 2 tablespoons roasted, unsalted sunflower seed kernels
- 3/4-ounce Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, shaved (about 1/4 cup)
- Balsamic vinaigrette of your choice
Directions to make the grilled peaches:
If you don’t have a grill, you can also use an indoor grill pan
- Spray your grilling pan with avocado oil spray.
- Whisk together avocado oil, lemon juice, honey, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until combined. Brush peaches evenly with a small amount of the dressing.
Final preparation
- Combine arugula in a medium bowl. Toss in dressing of your choice. Coat lightly. Arrange on a platter, and top with peaches, blackberries, sunflower seeds, and cheese.