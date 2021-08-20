Making a summer salad with grilled peaches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Is there anything better this time of year than fresh ripe local fruit? It’s hard to beat!

Emily Burris met up with nutritionist and bestselling author Rania Batayneh at the all-new Basco Appliances showroom in Lake Oswego to whip up a fruity fresh dish that will definitely impress.

Summer Salad with Grilled peaches

Ingredients 

  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon) 
  • 2 teaspoons honey 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 
  • 4 large, firm peaches, halved,  
  • Avocado oil cooking spray 
  • 6 cups of baby arugula 
  • 1 cup fresh blackberries  
  • 2 tablespoons roasted, unsalted sunflower seed kernels 
  • 3/4-ounce Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, shaved (about 1/4 cup) 
  • Balsamic vinaigrette of your choice  

Directions to make the grilled peaches: 

If you don’t have a grill, you can also use an indoor grill pan 

Final preparation

  • Combine arugula in a medium bowl. Toss in dressing of your choice. Coat lightly. Arrange on a platter, and top with peaches, blackberries, sunflower seeds, and cheese. 

