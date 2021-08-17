Making easy, healthy back-to-school meals

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Before you send your kids off to school in a few weeks, it’s time to start re-thinking what belongs in those lunch bags.

Rachel Eslick, health and fitness coach, joined AM Extra Tuesday with some tips to pack more nutritious meals for your family.

Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 scoop/packet of LonoLife Beef Bone Broth
  • 10 oz. water
  • 1 lb. thinly sliced deli roast beef
  • 8 slices provolone cheese
  • 4 hoagie rolls, split lengthwise

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Open hoagie rolls and lay out on a baking sheet
  3. Heat water and add LonoLife Beef Bone Broth in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring to mix.
  4. Place the roast beef in the broth and warm for 3 minutes.
  5. Arrange the meat on the hoagie rolls and top each roll with 2 slices of provolone cheese.
  6. Bake the sandwiches in the pre-heated oven for 5 minutes or until the cheese just begins to melt.
  7. Pack the sandwiches with containers of the broth for dipping.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss