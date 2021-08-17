Making easy, healthy back-to-school meals

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- Challenges to the Portland Police Bureau caused by COVID-19, civil unrest, staffing reductions and budget cuts are highlighted in the 2020 Annual Report to be presented to the City Council on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

"The events of 2020 were historical for many reasons and we believe that some of its effects will have both positive and negative impacts on the Bureau for years. On the positive side, we will see opportunities for reform and to build appropriate systems to assist those in need. On the negative side, we are seeing the effects of low staffing greatly impacting our ability to provide service to our community in the ways in which they continue to ask for," Police Chief Chuck Lovell wrote in an opening letter to the report.