Making easy, healthy back-to-school meals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Before you send your kids off to school in a few weeks, it’s time to start re-thinking what belongs in those lunch bags.
Rachel Eslick, health and fitness coach, joined AM Extra Tuesday with some tips to pack more nutritious meals for your family.
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 scoop/packet of LonoLife Beef Bone Broth
- 10 oz. water
- 1 lb. thinly sliced deli roast beef
- 8 slices provolone cheese
- 4 hoagie rolls, split lengthwise
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Open hoagie rolls and lay out on a baking sheet
- Heat water and add LonoLife Beef Bone Broth in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring to mix.
- Place the roast beef in the broth and warm for 3 minutes.
- Arrange the meat on the hoagie rolls and top each roll with 2 slices of provolone cheese.
- Bake the sandwiches in the pre-heated oven for 5 minutes or until the cheese just begins to melt.
- Pack the sandwiches with containers of the broth for dipping.