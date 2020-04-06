Making the most of staying home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stay home orders across the country mean many of us are looking for things to do around the house. So, what better time than now to get a jump on some of the projects we’ve been meaning to do?
Home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery joined AM Extra on Monday to share some spring home cleaning and gardening tips.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.