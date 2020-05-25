Man lands record deal after charity sing-off with Rascal Flatts singer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On May 5th tech company CEO, Jeremy Greene challenged Rascal Flatts lead singer, Gary LeVox, to a sing off during the “COV-Aid” charity event to help raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.

What happened next was unexpected…

Gary was so impressed with Jeremy’s voice, he decided to help Jeremy launch his own album. Two weeks later, with the help of Gary, Jeremy finished his own album titled “My Way” which is being released within the next week.

The first single on the album titled “My Way” can be heard here!

And, just a week after the single “My Way” was released on SoundCloud, it already has 3.5 million plays and has been added to the top country playlists on Spotify.