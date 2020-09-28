Man to bear crawl entire NYC marathon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Running a marathon is quite the feat on its own — but think about bear crawling the entire 26-mile stretch.
Fitness and wellness coach Devon Levesque is planning to do just that when he takes on his first-ever pass at the New York City Marathon. He joined AM Extra Monday to breakdown his training and why he is doing it.
