MarionCo, MultCo health officials give updates on latest risk level changes

Marion County Commissioner Kevin Cameron and Multnomah Public Health Director Jessica Guernsey joined AM Extra Tuesday to provide updates on upcoming changes for COVID-19 risk levels in our region.

On Friday, Governor Brown said 12 Oregon counties were close to moving back to Extreme Risk this week. She also cancelled the”warning week” and counties that qualify for a change per data will move into Extreme Risk on Friday, April 30.

Extreme Risk level requires businesses, gyms and restaurants to drastically reduce capacity. Restaurants could only offer takeout and outdoor dining, limited to up to 50 customers at a time. Outdoor tables would be limited to six people from two households.