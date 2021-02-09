Marissa Troeschel’s Valentine’s Day sugar cookies for the kids

Iconic Portland baker Marissa Troeschel joined AM Extra Tuesday for another baking demonstration — this time with a nod to the kiddos!

Valentine’s Day Sugar Cookies

1 cup or 226g unsalted butter at room temp

1 ½ cup or 300g castersugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp baking powder

½ salt

3 ¾ cup or 480g all purposeflour

Making the dough

In a standmixer fitted with a paddle attachment or in a bowl with a hand mixer, beat thecubed butter and caster sugar on medium until smooth, about 3-4 minutes.

In a separatebowl, combine flour, salt and baking powder. Whisk together and set aside.

Add eggs, oneat a time, to the sugar/butter mixture, making sure each egg is incorporatedbefore adding the next one.

Add vanillaand mix to combine.

With mixer onlow, slowly add in the flour mix, 1/3 at a time.

Mix untiljust combined.

Divide doughinto 3 pieces, wrap in plastic wrap and chill for at least 1 hour.

Preheat ovento 375F/190C

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll dough to a 1/4 inch thick, cut into desired shapes and place on baking sheet. I like to put the baking sheet into the fridge or freezer for a few minutes. This helps them keep their shape a little better but it’s not required.

Bake for10-12 minutes, rotating pans halfway through. Place the pan on a cooling rack and cool cookies on the pan for 5 minutes. Remove cookies and allow to finish cooling on the rack.

Royal Icing

I prefer to use a royal icing recipe with meringue powder because it’s a little easier to control the consistency. You can easily find meringue powder online or at most craft stores. There are tons of great recipes out there for royal icing that use pasteurized egg whites. Find me on Instagram and I’ll be happy to help you find a good one! @restingbakeface

3 ¾ cup or 445g icing sugar

¼ c plus 2tbsp or 52g meringue powder

6 tbsp water, plus more for thinning

pinch of salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Making the icing:

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or a large bowl with a whisk, mix the icing sugar, meringue powder and salt on low, until combined.

With the mixer (stand or hand mixer) still on low, slowly begin adding the water a 2tbsps at a time. Wait a moment between each addition for the water to incorporate, because you might not need the full amount.

Add vanilla extract and salt and mix on low until combined.

Continuing mixing on low for 3-5 minutes, until the icing holds stiff peaks.



At this point the icing is pretty stiff. Continue to add water, a teaspoon at a time until it reaches flood stage. The icing should be the consistency of honey.

Divide your icing into bowls and mix in your desired colors, reserving a large portion ofjust white.

Decorate

Pour the white icing into a large bowl. Using a spoon, piping bag or a squeeze bottle drizzle different colors over the white.

Take a toothpick and swirl the colors vertically and then horizontally. Dip the top of your cookie into the icing, pull it up, shake off any excess icing and flip it over. Place on a cooling rack to dry completely. Add some more of your colored icing to the bowl and repeat.

It’s best to leave the cookies undisturbed for 24 hours to be 100% sure that they are dry. But, you’re usually pretty safe after 12 hours.