Martin Family Mystery part 3 shows detective’s quest to keep story alive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN Podcast Network Executive Producer Ian Costello returned to AM Extra this morning to talk about the riveting conclusion of the special podcast series What Happened to the Martin Family.

Despite the discovery of the bodies of the younger two Martin girls, the official investigation has been shut down. The disappearance of the Martin Family has been ruled a tragic accident. But Multnomah County Det. Walter Graven works on his own, trying to put the pieces together and keep the story alive with the hopes that someday, someone will crack the case.