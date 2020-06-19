Mask requirement raises questions as restaurants reopen

Portland restaurants are allowed to reopen on Friday with safety measures in place

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After months of eating at home, getting delivery or takeout — people can now eat at some of their favorite Portland restaurants.

However, as Multnomah County moves into Phase One of reopening, there are some changes. The big question: now that we have a mandatory mask policy, how does that affect eating in a restaurant or on the patio?

Greg Astley, director of government affairs for the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, joined KOIN News AM Extra Friday morning to discuss the answer to that among other questions.

