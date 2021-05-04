May the Fourth be with you on National Star Wars Day. Jen Munoz is here to celebrate with thousands of Star Wars enthusiasts, so enjoy the day you must!

May the 4th be with you…at the buffet!

Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Waffle Maker – Take breakfast to a galaxy far, far away with this non-stick waffle maker. More than just a waffle iron, this can also be used to make eggs, brownies, cakes, quesadillas or even as a Baby Yoda sandwich press. Or you can choose R2D2.



Dads dark side kitchen bundle– Get on Dad’s dark side with exclusive gifts in the Empire’s signature color. He’ll look the part in the Darth Vader apron, his long silicone-dipped oven mitt offers resistance against heat, while waffle-weave towels absorb drips, splatters and droid spills.



Instant Pot R2D2- 6 QT – When you need to fuel up with a great meal in a hurry, count on brilliant starship mechanic R2-D2™ to save the day with this special edition Star Wars™ Instant Pot.



Lightsaber chopsticks – Make each meal special and bright with Lightsaber Chopsticks, a perfect Star Wars light up gift for your kids and loved ones, fun kitchen and sushi accessory.



May the 4th be with you through the day!

Darth Vader paisley tie – A discrete paisley motif captures the iconic images of Darth Vader’s helmet and the imperial empire logo on this tie.



Star Wars baby yoda cufflinks – Known only as of the child, this 50-year-old cutie is the runaway star of The Mandalorian. Now you can babysit your own “Baby Yoda” with a set of adorable printed cufflinks.



Lightsaber light up umbrella – Creative and attractive with 7 LED color options.The flashlight function allows you to become the focus of everyone on a rainy night.



May the 4th be with you when you play!

Mandalorian helicopter- The UFO Ball Helicopters body is constructed with a durable material making it strong yet lightweight so you don’t have to worry about breaking anything when it lands a bit too rough. Using infrared motion sensitive technology, the UFO ball will detect nearby objects and is programmed to move away from them



The Star Wars C-3PO Clapper – Clap on! Clap off! The C-3PO Talking Clapper is a fun and easy way to turn on the lights, TV and other frequently-used appliances in your galaxy with a simple clap of your hands.



Baby yoda toothpaste topper – Cute Baby Yoda toothpaste topper. Just screw this on and squeeze to make the toothpaste come out of his mouth!



Ruggable Star Wars Rugs – Step onto a galaxy far, far away…. featuring iconic characters, remarkable starships, and memorable moments from this classic saga, artistically rendered with painterly strokes and intricate linework, these washable rugs will surely give your home a gorgeous galactic feel.