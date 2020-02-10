Live Now
Mayor Denny Doyle: ‘More is coming’ to Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle joined Jenny and Emily for Mayor Monday to discuss the changes the city is going through — particularly the booming restaurant scene.

Some of the other topics the three discussed included accommodating increasing traffic, climate change policy, the region’s homelessness crisis and Beaverton’s 127th birthday.

