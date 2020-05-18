1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Coronavirus “Facts Not Fear” Digital Update Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Mayor Finn wants faster reopening for Woodland

KOIN News AM Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Woodland has joined several other Southwest Washington cities and towns in beginning its reopening.

The majority of Woodland falls in Cowlitz County which is currently in the midst of Phase One of Governor Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan.

Woodland Mayor and Washington State Patrol’s Will Finn joined Jenny Monday to talk more about the process.

For previous editions of Mayor Monday, head here.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss