Mayor Gamba talks Milwaukie’s commitment to ‘climate goals’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba joined Jenny and Emily for this week’s edition of Mayor Monday.
Under Gamba’s watch, Milwaukie became the first city in the state of Oregon to declare a climate emergency. The move aimed to expedite its climate goals by five years to reflect the need for immediate regional decarbonization, according to the mayor.
