Mayor McEnerny-Ogle talks Vancouver protests, election

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like Portland, the City of Vancouver has recently seen an uptick in protests and has been the center for a handful of right-wing rallies.
Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle joined Emily and Jenny for another edition of Mayor Monday to discuss the unrest — plus Tuesday’s elections and the status of the city’s COVID-19 response.
For previous editions of Mayor Monday, head here.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.