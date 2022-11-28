PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –The city of Canby is growing beyond its agricultural roots, becoming a popular spot for restaurants, bars and a festive place to visit during the holiday season.

Kicking off the holidays, the city is hosting its Light up the Night event at Wait Park Dec. 2. Canby mayor Brian Hodson pointed out the city anticipates over 5,000 people to attend this year’s festivities with the parade beginning at 6 p.m. followed by the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.

Hodson highlighted that the event offers hot chocolate, treats for kids and pictures with Santa.

Beyond Light up the Night, Canby is also holding its Winter Fair and holiday market at the Clackamas Event Center. The mayor said community members can drive or walk-through the lights and holiday displays from Dec. 2 to Dec. 23.

The city is also holding events to help community members in need over the holidays with events such as Canby’s annual food and toy drive. Hodson explained the drive, organized by the Canby Kiwanis Club, has been running for close to 20 years — collecting toys and non-perishable food.

“The goal this year is to try to help 500 families for the Christmas season,” Hodson said.

Additionally, the Canby Police Department is holding its winter coat drive — collecting new and gently-used coats to give back to those in need in Canby and around Clackamas County.

Hodson added “with the Light the Night event on Friday, you can come down, donate some food and toys, gently used coat and make an evening of it and visit some restaurants and some really great shops Canby has to offer.”