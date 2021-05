PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The Oregon Health Authority reported just 220 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Monday, the lowest daily count in several weeks.

Three victims--an 80-year-old Douglas County man; 93-year-old Jackson County man; and a 68-year-old Linn County man--were the latest casualties to succumb to the virus and brought the state's death toll to 2,671.