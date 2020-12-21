Mayor Monday: Hood River’s Kate McBride

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Columbia River Gorge is a popular destination for tourists and native Oregonians alike, but like most places, it’s been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. With just days until Christmas, the City of Hood River is working hard to drum up support for its local economy.

Hood River Mayor Kate McBride joined AM Extra to talk about current COVID numbers in the area, what the city has done to curb the spread, and how people can help local businesses during these tough economic times.