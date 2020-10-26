Mayor Monday: Longview’s MaryAlice Wallis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Longview, Washington–a rural community known for a plethora of outdoor activities–is one of the many small municipalities working its way back to normalcy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s mayor MaryAlice Wallis joined AM Extra Monday to talk about surviving the pandemic turmoil, challenges of the upcoming cold weather and how small businesses are fairing.

