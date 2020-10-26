Mayor Monday: Longview’s MaryAlice Wallis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Longview, Washington–a rural community known for a plethora of outdoor activities–is one of the many small municipalities working its way back to normalcy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s mayor MaryAlice Wallis joined AM Extra Monday to talk about surviving the pandemic turmoil, challenges of the upcoming cold weather and how small businesses are fairing.
For past editions of Mayor Monday, head here.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.