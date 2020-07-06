Mayor Monday: Molly Coston of Washougal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As cities across the region cautiously reopen, each is navigating different phases.
Washougal, in Clark County, is in Washington’s Phase 2. Washougal Mayor Molly Coston joined AM Extra to talk about how things are going, if people are following orders and guidelines and if she has a message to anyone who wants to visit the city.
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.