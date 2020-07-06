Mayor Monday: Molly Coston of Washougal

Washougal Mayor Molly Coston joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As cities across the region cautiously reopen, each is navigating different phases.

Washougal, in Clark County, is in Washington’s Phase 2. Washougal Mayor Molly Coston joined AM Extra to talk about how things are going, if people are following orders and guidelines and if she has a message to anyone who wants to visit the city.

