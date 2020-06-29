Mayor Monday: Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like all of Oregon, Rainier was hit hard by the pandemic. But the city is slowly getting back to business and reopening
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole joined AM Extra to talk about how they’ve handled the pandemic so far, what people should know before visiting and what help is available for small businesses in Columbia County.
City of Rainier
COVID-19 resources for small businesses
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
