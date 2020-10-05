Mayor Monday: Ridgefield Mayor Don Stose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County’s City of Ridgefield is known for summer outdoor activities. Thus, it’s no surprise the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the city’s economy for the past three months.

The city’s mayor Don Stose joined AM Extra Monday to talk about how he has handled the challenges of the pandemic as well as his outlook on when schools can begin reopening.

