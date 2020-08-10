Mayor Monday: Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett

KOIN News AM Extra

Mayor Chuck Bennett joined AM Extra to talk about various projects underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s always something going on in Oregon’s capital city of Salem. Most often it’s inside the legislature but there is also quite a bit happening in the city itself.

Mayor Chuck Bennett joined AM Extra to talk about various projects underway — Redwood Crossing, more affordable housing, a new police headquarters and the master plan for Riverfront Park.

City of Salem
Mayor Chuck Bennett

