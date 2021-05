PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mayor of Sandy is eyeing a gubernatorial run in 2022 and he has been an outspoken voice when it comes to pandemic restrictions.

Mayor Stan pulliam has repeatedly spoken out against Governor Kate Brown’s handling of the crisis, even going so far as to file a joint lawsuit against her. He joined AM Extra on Monday to discuss this and other issues.

