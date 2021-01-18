Mayor Monday: West Linn’s Jules Walters takes office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — West Linn has some new city leadership to begin the new year, including Mayor Jules Walters.
The former city council member just took office as mayor this month.
Walters joined AM Extra to talk about her plans for the city, ongoing plans for police reform and accountability, the COVID-19 response, and transportation issues including tolling.
