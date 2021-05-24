Mayor Monday: Wheeler says no officer reduction coming

Number of officers on streets won't change despite $3 million cut to Bureau

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler joined AM Extra Monday to talk about the recent $5.7 billion budget for 2021-22 that was passed, which included a $3 million cut to the Portland Police Bureau. Wheeler said despite the reduction in funding, the number of active officers will not change.

“What I want the public to know is that three million reduction comes out of a budget that’s about $300 million in total,” he said. “There will be no reduction in police officers on the street.”

Wheeler also discussed ramped up cleanup efforts, reopening Portland and investing locally. Watch the full interview above.

