Mayor ready to reopen Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sandy’s mayor Stan Pulliam joined Jenny for another edition of Mayor Monday to talk about the city’s impending reopening.

Pulliam is concerned Governor Kate Brown’s plans for reopening the state will have a negative impact on rural areas.

“I know several [cities] want to reopen,” Pulliam told The Portland Tribune. “I just believe strongly that needs to begin now — sooner rather than later. We’re hearing people are still waiting for financial assistance.”