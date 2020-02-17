Mayor Will Finn discusses managing growth in Woodland

KOIN News AM Extra

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Will Finn from Woodland, Washington joined Jenny and Emily for this week’s edition of Mayor Monday.

Finn is not only Woodland’s mayor, he is also a Washington State Trooper with a large following on Twitter.

In addition to talking about growth management for his small city, Finn also reminded us about the upcoming Lilac Days happening April 18 through May 10.

