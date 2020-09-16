McKay Elementary wants every student to have a desk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some parents in Beaverton have stepped up for the challenges posed by the 2020 school year.
They’re raising money to provide students of McKay Elementary School with a personal and durable desk for studying and learning from home.
One of the parents part of the campaign, Ric Shewell, joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk more about the Cardboard Desk Giveaway Project.
