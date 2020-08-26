Meal prepping strategies during virtual school year

KOIN News AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — AM Extra dug into “lunch time” a little earlier than normal Wednesday in the spirit of meal prepping — a chore many of us loathe.

But with the pandemic forcing many families to turn their kitchens into cafeterias, meal prepping is more important than ever.

Brandee Sheldrake, mother and meal prep blogger on busyasthebee.com, joined the show Wednesday to go over the best strategies to maintain a healthy schedule.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss