Medieval fantasy-themed marketplace, meadery in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Oreg. (KOIN)– Imagine this: You’re sitting fireside, sipping mead from your chalice, shopping for handmade leatherware … and a hobbit and elf walk-in. At one Portland bar– that’s the reality.

Century-old hearths and cobblestone painted floors set the scene at Wyrd Leatherworks and Meadery. Step inside and it’ll feel as if you’ve been transported into another realm. The medieval-fantasy-themed marketplace and mead hall is tucked in the basement of the ‘Ye Old Town Crier’ building along SE 41st Avenue.

“A lot of people come down, walk-in and they’re like, whoa –this is something out of this world,” co-owner Travis Sigler said. “It’s a very Medieval-fantasy ambiance. We’ve got shields. We got swords… Excalibur hanging on the wall. Theoden’s armor from Lord of the Rings, this is a replica.”

Leatherworker Travis Sigler and his childhood best friend Tayler Toll came up with the idea for a small leather mead business back in 2017.

“It started with mead homebrewing at my house with Travis,” Toll said. “He [Travis] was making leatherwork on my kitchen table,” Toll said.

A year later, they opened their first location in Milwaukee. Fast forward to 2020, the two along with business partner Doug Wingate set up “Wyrd Leatherworks and Meadery” in Southeast Portland.

“We try to make the place a real immersive experience. We’ve got Harry Potter references, Lord of the Rings, and Skyrim references scattered throughout the place,” Wingate said.

And at Wyrd Hall cosplay is encouraged.

“A lot of people come in chainmail armor or with elf ears or hobbits. You don’t have to dress up, but if you want to wear that costume more than once a year for a Comic-Con, then any day, any day of the week it’s welcome here,” Sigler said. “I grew up with medieval fantasy reading Tolkien, Beowulf, Narnia, all that stuff so this is partially who I am too, you know, so it’s just a really good place if people want to try something new.”

From handmade leather goods to mead that’s made on-site with local honey, owners say some of the additional decor displayed in the hall is made by local artists for purchase.

“We try to support as many local artists and crafters handmade stuff here alongside the leatherworking and the mead that we do in the back and the tavern aspects,” Sigler said.

Guest can also purchase a drinking horn or its BYOV– bring your own vessel.

“You can bring your own vessel– goblets, horns, big wooden mugs. any type of drinking vessel that will fit the vibe of here,” Sigler said.

Friday through Sunday you can also order Nordic-inspired foods, from sandwiches and salads in the summer to beef stew in the winter. Alas, a place that’s all things mead and medieval.

Wyrd Leatherworks and Meadery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 pm to 8 pm and Sunday from 5 pm to 10 pm. Minors are welcome until 8 pm. For more information, visit Wyrd Leather and Mead’s website.