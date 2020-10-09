Meditate for mental health

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday is World Mental Health Day, which this year has a new sense of urgency for many people. 2020 has taken a mental toll on many people across the globe.
One way to get some peace of mind is meditation. Melissa Mattern with Meditation for Regular People in Southeast Portland joined AM Extra with tips for the benefits of mediation.
Meditation for Regular People in Southeast Portland
