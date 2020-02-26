Meet Bebeto, the prehensile-tailed porcupine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bree Winchell, an Ambassador Animal Keeper from the Oregon Zoo, brought Bebeto, a prehensile-tailed porcupine, to AM Extra.
Bebeto, a nocturnal animal (hence being so sleepy on-air), is a big fan of leaves, shoots, fruits, bark, roots and buds.
