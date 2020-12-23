Melody shares sweet tamale recipe

AM Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re sharing more family recipes from our team and today is Melody Gonzales’ family tamale recipe!

What You’ll Need:

  • Large cooking pot w/steamer
  • 1 ½ cup of raisins
  • 1 ½ cup of brown sugar
  • 5 lbs of masa (dough) (I bought it already prepared from Salsa Market in Beaverton)
  • 1 bag of cornhusk
  • Large pan

Rosie’s Sweet Tamales

  1. Use a large pan to soak the cornhusks in hot water for 30 minutes or until softened.
  2. Soak raisins in hot water for about 10-20 minutes or until plumped. Then drain.
  3. Add the 1 ½ cup of raising with the 1 ½ of brown sugar in the prepared masa (dough). Mix well for about 10 minutes.
  4. Drain the cornhusks and shake off any excess water.
  5. Lay the husk on a flat surface. With a spoon scoop 1 to 2 tablespoons in the middle. Use spreader to apply evenly to husk –leaving about 5” of from the narrow end, so that you easily can wrap the tamale.
  6. Overlap one side of the husk with masa over the other and then fold the bottom upwards (optional: you can take an small extra long piece of husk and tie the tamale)
  7. Prepare to steam the tamales. Wrap 6 to 8 tamales in foil. Add water up to the bottom of the large cooking pot… up to bottom the steamer insert.
  8. Turn the stove on high until boiling. Then reduce to medium heat. Keep the pot tightly covered. Add water every 30 minutes or as needed.
  9. Cook for 2-3 hours. Tamales are cooked when the masa easily separates from husk.
  10. Serve and Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss