Melody shares sweet tamale recipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re sharing more family recipes from our team and today is Melody Gonzales’ family tamale recipe!
What You’ll Need:
- Large cooking pot w/steamer
- 1 ½ cup of raisins
- 1 ½ cup of brown sugar
- 5 lbs of masa (dough) (I bought it already prepared from Salsa Market in Beaverton)
- 1 bag of cornhusk
- Large pan
Rosie’s Sweet Tamales
- Use a large pan to soak the cornhusks in hot water for 30 minutes or until softened.
- Soak raisins in hot water for about 10-20 minutes or until plumped. Then drain.
- Add the 1 ½ cup of raising with the 1 ½ of brown sugar in the prepared masa (dough). Mix well for about 10 minutes.
- Drain the cornhusks and shake off any excess water.
- Lay the husk on a flat surface. With a spoon scoop 1 to 2 tablespoons in the middle. Use spreader to apply evenly to husk –leaving about 5” of from the narrow end, so that you easily can wrap the tamale.
- Overlap one side of the husk with masa over the other and then fold the bottom upwards (optional: you can take an small extra long piece of husk and tie the tamale)
- Prepare to steam the tamales. Wrap 6 to 8 tamales in foil. Add water up to the bottom of the large cooking pot… up to bottom the steamer insert.
- Turn the stove on high until boiling. Then reduce to medium heat. Keep the pot tightly covered. Add water every 30 minutes or as needed.
- Cook for 2-3 hours. Tamales are cooked when the masa easily separates from husk.
- Serve and Enjoy!