PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism exhibit is open at the Portland Art Museum.

It features more than 170 works of Kahlo and Rivera. Other painters of Mexican Modernism will also be highlighted.

The exhibit includes virtual programming and a bilingual activity guide. There are also live mural paintings in the main entrance of the museum.

The Portland Art Museum, which is currently open Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., has been bringing more than 10,000 visitors per week downtown for this popular exhibition.

Many families are visiting, as museum admission is free for children 17 and under.

The museum offers a bilingual activity guide and has created school and community partnerships for bilingual arts learning around Kahlo, Rivera and Mexican Modernism.

The museum will also offer two community free days during the exhibition, on March 20 and April 24.

Timed-entry tickets are required and can be purchased at portlandartmuseum.org.