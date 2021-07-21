Mid-Willamette Valley Food Trail is ‘real hands-on’

CORVALLIS, Oreg. (KOIN) — From indulging in a farm-to-table dinner to collecting fresh eggs at a working farm, the Mid-Willamette Valley Food Trail is giving you a chance to discover what makes the area’s food scene so unique.

The food trail is a year-round, self-guided tour designed to connect visitors to farms, restaurants, breweries wineries, distilleries, and other businesses throughout Linn and Benton counties. With more than 50 stops — you can plan to spend a day, or longer, immersed in farm-to-table and hands-on agricultural experiences.

“I think it’s good to get people out into the countryside to find out who are those people out there that are growing your food or offering you experiences,” farmer and owner of Leaping Lamb Farm, Scottie Jones said. “[The food trail] offers a peek into not only farm life but also the food that’s produced.”

Leaping Lamb Farm and Farm Stay is located in Alsea, near Corvallis. The family farm is one of the businesses listed on the food trail.

“Here at our farm, we host guests to stay here and it’s real hands-on… it’s the first time people have maybe seen lambs being born. It’s the first time that they have spread scratch for chickens, maybe the first time they’ve eaten farm fresh eggs that they collected that are one day old or less … so, it’s just a great opportunity to be allowed to do all of those things.” Jones added.

Another stop along the trail is Block 15 Brewing Company in Corvallis.

“We’re super thrilled to be part of the trail… not only do we feature local ingredients in a lot of our beers, but also we really try to highlight that on our food menu as well,” Block 15 Brewing Co. co-founder, Kristen Arzner said.

Arzner hopes the trail serves as a way for people to discover and learn about the diverse offerings and foods grown in the Mid-Willamette Valley.

“This past year has been very challenging, to say the least, so we are so fortunate to be a part of a community that really prides itself on supporting local,” Arzner added. “This is just a wonderful opportunity provided to us, as a business, and for other businesses to stand together.”

The Mid-Willamette Valley Food Trail was created by the Albany Visitors Association, Visit Corvallis, and Travel Oregon.

You can plan your adventure down the Mid-Willamette Valley Food trail by downloading a map and brochure. For more information, visit Travel Oregon’s website.