Migration Brewing joins AM Extra for Foodie Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Maybe your weekend plans got canceled, and you’re looking for a place to grab a bite and a drink?
In this week’s Foodie Friday, Migration Brewing is serving up both! Owner Colin Rath and chef Casey Gipson (fresh off an appearance on Chopped!) stopped by AM Extra to show off pizzas and a beet salad – part of their Gresham Pub’s new menu.
