Mike Bennett attempting world’s longest wooden dog cutout

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On top of the other projects he’s working on right now, Portland illustrator Mike Bennett is also trying to break a world record!

Bennet hopes to create the world’s longest wooden dog cutout at Migration Brewing‘s North Portland location. Mike Bennett and Migration Brewing’s Avery Harris joined AM Extra on Monday to tell us all about Bennett’s world record attempt — and how you can help him.

Migration Brewing’s Mike Bennett Art Day is happening this Sunday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at their North Williams Avenue location. It’s part of the Oregon Humane Society’s Doggie Dash fundraiser — find more information on their website.