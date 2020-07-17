Mike Bennett’s artful scavenger hunt in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland artist Mike Bennet, known for his cartoon cutouts, has something fun in store for the whole family this weekend.
Bennett set up a city-wide scavenger hunt. He joined AM Extra to tell us why, how you can take part and what people should look for.
He also has some DIY kits and is busy with the Albertasaurus Project.
