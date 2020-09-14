Mike Bennett’s ‘Crypto-Zoo’ brings fun to 2020 Halloween

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Famed Portland artist Mike Bennett–known for his cartoon cutouts– is helping bring some fun to what will be a much different looking Halloween season.
His new exhibit, Crypto-Zoo, launched Monday and features dozens of monsters and mythical beasts on the streets of Portland.
Bennett joined AM Extra Monday to talk more about the latest showcase.
