Milestone must-haves

Aging gracefully is something we all hope to do. And, at each milestone there are different things you need to help ease into the next decade. So whether you’re 30, 40 or 50, Jen Munoz joined AM Extra to share some of her favorite items.
30s
- Olay regenerist moisturizer- Strike it rich with Olay’s Regenerist Ultra-Rich Cream. We’ve taken your favorite Red Jar and made the formula richer to instantly hydrate and visibly firm your skin. Crafted with Vitamin B3+ Peptides, you’ll look and feel visibly renewed after your first use. After cleansing, smooth over your face and neck morning and night to experience lasting and non-greasy hydration.
- Silicone Collection Cali weights -You can wear them all day long to casually tone your arms and at 1/4 lb per bracelet they weigh just enough to make a difference but not enough to get in your way. *Each case comes with 4 bracelets in 2 colors allowing you to stack them for an added challenge or mix and match to suit your outfit. Cali Weights come beautifully packaged in a 100% recyclable case.
40s
- Bala Bangles – At just two pounds each, Bala Bangles wearable weights add a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout. Made of the highest quality fitness materials and come in a range of colors.Wear them on your wrist or on your ankles.For yoga, running, aerobics, pilates, home workouts, core training. One size fits all. Sold as a set
- The Feel-Good Bundle – Three ways to get to your happy place. This bundle features the supercharged hydration of our Whipped Body Butter, the multi-purpose nourishment of our two-ingredient Coconut Melt and the invigorating escape of our Bath Bombs. It’s a trio of tranquility for the skin and soul. Each product is made with Premium CBD from Full Spectrum Hemp Extract and premium skin enriching ingredients to keep you covered in calm.
- Moderne Monocle – A stylish alternative to reading glasses, styles for men and women in a variety of styles and tones.
50s
- Birdies – Look glam at home and feel like you’re walking on clouds. From flats and slides to sneakers and sandals that are all secretly slippers!
- Wit and Wisdom Ab-Solution High Waist Slim Fit Raw Hem Crop – Cut with legs that are between straight and skinny, these jeans are supersoft in stretch denim and flattering with
slimming Ab-solution power-mesh panels.