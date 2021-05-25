Milestone must-haves

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- Portland hotelier Gordon Sondland, an ambassador who provided key and colorful testimony in President Trump's first impeachment hearings, is suing former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to recover legal fees Sondland claimed were promised to him.

Sondland's 21-page federal complaint demands $1.8 million. It also claims that he was forced to use private legal help while preparing to testify before a House impeachment committee because U.S. State Department attorneys were unavailable. Sondland claims Pompeo promised to reimburse the ambassador's legal costs, something he did not do.