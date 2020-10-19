Mill City Mayor talks fire recovery, strategies moving forward

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mill City in Marion County was one of the several towns hit hard by the historic wildfires from last month.
The city’s mayor, Tim Kirsch, joined AM Extra Monday to talk about how the community is moving forward, ways to support victims and the status of a new school being constructed.
For more editions of Mayor Monday, head here.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.