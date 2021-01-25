Miller Paint’s 2021 Color of the Year: ‘Simple Serenity’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We all could use some serenity in our lives these days — and that’s being reflected in Miller Paint’s 2021 Color of the Year.

The color is called “Simple Serenity,” a very zen shade of blue. Puji Sherer with Miller Paint and Bridgid Blackburn, co-owner of the Portland marketplace Cargo, joined AM Extra on Monday to talk about how to add color into your home, along with some tips to create a home sanctuary.

Learn more about Miller Paint on their website — or check out the decor you can find at Cargo online here.

