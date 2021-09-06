Mixologist: End-of-summer cocktails a great addition to Labor Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Earlecia Richelle, a nationally-recognized top mixologist brand and ambassador for St. Germain, joined AM Extra Monday with some ideas for Labor Day cocktails.

Slow Summer:

  • 1 ½ oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
  • 2 oz. chilled brewed green tea (or any tea you may have on-hand)
  • 2 oz. Fever Tree ginger beer
  • ¼ oz. fresh lime juice
  • Garnish with fresh herbs
  • METHOD: Place all ingredients in glass over ice

Dry Le Sud:

  • 2.5 parts Noilly Prat Extra Dry
  • Chilled Perrier sparking water
  • Frozen green grapes speared on a stirrer
  • Small ice spheres
  • METHOD: Stack small ice spheres all the way to the top so one peaks over the washline, pour Noilly Prat Extra Dry over ice spheres and top with chilled Perrier. Garnish with frozen grapes.

