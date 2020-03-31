MOB Nation helps working moms through pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus pandemic has understandably been rough for many people and businesses.

And, it is no different for mother owned businesses–the “MOB” as they like to be called.

Portland’s MOB Nation was setup as a networking group for working moms trying to grow their business. Now, it’s helping it’s members in different ways during these stressful times.

Chief Marketing Officer Gwen Montoya joined AM Extra Tuesday to discuss avenues MOB Nation is taking to assist the community as well as ways you can contribute too.

