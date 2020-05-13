Mobile banking on the rise

KOIN News AM Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With limitations on banking in person, more people have turned to online and mobile options for managing money.

Wells Fargo’s Sam Isaac joined Emily Wednesday to provide some digital banking tips and other practices for avoiding fraud risks and scams.

For more editions of Wallet Wednesday, head here!

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss