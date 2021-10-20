Moda Center debuts new treats for Blazers’ season opener

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- They said it wouldn't be done. They said it couldn't be done. They said it shouldn't be done.

Nonetheless, one year after the Bybee Lakes Hope Center opened in North Portland, all of the money has been raised to transform the unused former Multnomah County Wapato Jail into a clean-and-sober homeless shelter and addiction recovery center. More than 500 homeless people have walked through its doors. More than 80 people are currently living there, including several families with children attending school. Half the clients are working at nearby businesses. Twenty-eight people are staffing it, most of them former clients. And 240 more beds are scheduled to come online within six months, supported by even more employees with lived experiences.