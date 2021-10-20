PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tonight, your Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Sacramento Kings in their regular season home-opener and there are plenty of exciting new treats for the returning fan base.
Kohr Harlan is at the Moda Center with a look at some of the new food and drink options from Cha! Cha! Cha! Taqueria and Domaine Serene Wine Studio in Rip-City.
Moda Center debuts new treats for Blazers’ season opener
