PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After the COVID-19 pandemic put many travel plans on hold, people are itching to get out. But now, they’re facing the rapidly rising prices for travel.

Travel costs have risen nearly 16% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to the U.S. Travel Association’s travel price index.

Many Americans say these prices have made them decide to take fewer trips or stay closer to home.

To help people make the most of summer travel opportunities, OnPoint Community Credit Union released Tuesday a list of money-saving tips for summer travel that can help people maximize their budgets while minimizing surprise expenses.