Monitoring cyber security while working remotely

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Working from home may be convenient for a lot of us, but it’s also convenient for hackers and identity thieves.

Marshall Erwin, Senior Director of Trust and Security with Mozilla, joined AM Extra for Tech Tuesday to talk about digital privacy for remote workers. In addition to some tips, Erwin talked about some of the new security threats popping up that are related to the pandemic.

