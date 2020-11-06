Monitoring mental health during the election cycle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new study out this month suggests millions of Americans will see a decline in their mental health if they live in the U.S. and favor the losing candidate.
Health experts say the phenomenon, dubbed Post Election Stress Disorder, can lead to people staying home more and avoiding public places.
Multnomah County Director of Behavioral Health Ebony Clarke joined AM Extra Friday to talk more about the signs of PESD and effective ways to cope with it.
