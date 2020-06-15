More ways to ‘Move It’ from home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As people continue to work from home for the foreseeable future, stress is starting to take a toll on the body.

Jason Lobaugh from Workout Anytime in Beaverton joined AM Extra Monday to demonstrate some simple exercises that can be done anywhere.

Check out more Move it Monday here!

